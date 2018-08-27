VPG Aligns with Tabletop Tycoon

27 August 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tabletop Tycoon and Victory Point Games Align

Londonderry, NH: Game publisher Victory Point Games has joined Tabletop Tycoon as a publishing imprint retaining the VPG brand and logo.

Victory Point Games has been publishing novel war and family games since 2007, rising from a print-on-demand publisher to creating industry-leading titles including Nemo’s War, Darkest Night, Renegade, and Dawn of the Zeds. Specializing in core-market games and known for their myriad solitaire games including the popular States of Siege™ series, publisher Alan Emrich says:

“We are very happy to be working with the entire team at Tabletop Tycoon. By allowing us to focus on what we do best, developing and creating amazing gameplay experiences, it means more great games and expanding game universes for our popular series are closer on the horizon.”

Tabletop Tycoon is applying its game industry acumen behind game publishing with this acquisition. In addition to their logistics (Ship Naked), wholesale (Hit Point Sales), and retail sales (Tabletop.direct), Tabletop Tycoon publishes award-winning games and accessories through other publishing (Game Salute) imprints including Everdell, Black Orchestra, Alien Frontiers, PolyHero Dice, Eleminis, and many more. After working with the Victory Point Games team for years, the time was right to expand that relationship and bring VPG into the fold. President and CEO Dan Yarrington notes:

“We have worked very well with the team from Victory Point Games for a long time. We are pleased to have their team joining our staff to continue to expand opportunities for the fans of their games.”